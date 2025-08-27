DUP ‘shocked at a lack of transparency’ from company that handles housing of asylum seekers

A DUP representative says he is “shocked at a lack of transparency” after a meeting with the group that handles the housing of asylum seekers in Northern Ireland.

South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots and Lisburn North Alderman Paul Porter held a meeting to address “urgent public concerns” with Mears Housing amid a number of Northern Ireland councils launching investigations into the housing of asylum seekers at hotels.

The two party veterans called on Mears Housing to review its Northern Ireland policy with the UK Home Office, but say the request was “refused”.

According to the Mears website, the ‘housing solutions company’ works with the Home Office to provide housing and support to asylum seekers who enter the UK. Mr Porter said he was “shocked at a lack of transparency” surrounding the UK Home Office’s asylum accommodation policy.

Lisburn DUP Alderman Paul Porter spoke following meeting with Mears Group. Pic credit: LDRS

He continued: “After this meeting we have actually been left with more questions than answers.

"It is very disappointing the lack of information Mears was willing to supply, not only to elected members but to address urgent public concerns.

“They did say that the individuals in hotels would be moved to HMOs and that they are now looking outside of Belfast to try to deliver those.”

He added: “I asked Mears to review their policy that I believe is having a massive impact on deprived areas, but they have refused.

"They kept saying they had to go back to the Home Office and would not provide answers or a review of policy and that is shocking.”

A number of NI councils have now been queried on whether they hold information to show change of use applications for hotels to accommodate asylum seekers.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC), replying to an LDRS query, responded: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is unaware of any hotels in the council area being used to house asylum seekers.”

Mr Porter has previously raised concerns of Mears buying up properties that is causing rental prices to “rocket”, however the housing group has now denied purchasing properties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Porter said: “The reason this meeting was called is there is a massive discrepancy in regards to what is being seen on the ground.

“The only thing Mears clarified is that they don’t buy up properties, but rent, but four years ago Mears had told me directly they were going to buy properties. I asked how many properties they had, and they said they couldn’t answer that.

“I welcome that Mears finally met with us, but I urge them in order to have public confidence in an issue that is causing so much concern, they must be more transparent and open.”

UK Home Office responding to the LDRS, stated: “Asylum accommodation is procured by accommodation providers via contractual arrangements with the Home Office. “Mears Group consults on all accommodation used for asylum dispersal with relevant partners in Northern Ireland, and we maintain active governance forums to discuss issues relating to procurement. “We provide funding to local authorities to support them in meeting the needs of asylum seekers and host communities.

"Value for money, community cohesion and the well-being of those working and living in asylum accommodation will continue to be at the forefront of decision-making as we continue to explore options.”