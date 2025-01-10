Disqualified motorist caught driving nine days after being given ban, Magherafelt court hears
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Edu Nfongue, aged 49, from Highfield Road, Magherafelt, was also fined a total of £600 on charges of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, no vehicle excise licence and no vehicle test certificate.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told the offences came to light when the defendant was stopped within the vicinity of Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on October 31 last.
A defence lawyer explained that Nfongue had tried to take his driviing test but failed due to language difficulties.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant it was “very concerning” that he had got into a motor vehicle when he only had a provisional licence.
Ms Mullan said he had been disqualified on October 22 and nine days later he had got behind the wheel.
The judge told him he must never do that again until he was properly qualified.