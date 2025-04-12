Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A district judge has commended a member of the public who videoed a driver of a large vehicle scrolling on his phone with a young person sitting in with him.

James Joseph O’Rourke, aged 36, from Gallion Glen, Cookstown, was fined £400 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points on a charge of using a mobile phone whilst driving at Chapel Street in Cookstown on June 23 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the footage of the incident was forwarded to the police by a member of the public concerned for the safety of the young person.

Chapel Street in Cookstown where the incident was videoed | Google

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked it was “very public spirited of them” and they should be commended for thinking of the safety of the young person.

He noted that the defendant had been dealt with for a similar matter in 2019.

A charge of not having proper control of the vehicle against O’Rourke was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution lawyer.