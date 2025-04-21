District judge defers case to allow drug accused to keep mental health appointment
William George Glendinning, aged 51, from Keeran Braye, is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis, pregablin and alprazolam on November 24, 2023.
The court heard police carried out a search of the defendant’s address under the misuse of drugs act and found the items.
Prosecuting counsel said Glendinning told police they were his and later made a statement making a full admission to all the drugs.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Glendinning had failed to engage with mental health services.
A defence lawyer explained he had been involved in a road accident eight days after his court appearance and had remained in hospital for two weeks.
The judge told Glendinning that he was adjourning his case until May 14 and he expected a note from Ballymena Mental Health Team indicating that he had kept his appointment.