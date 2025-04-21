Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The case of a Pomeroy man facing drug charges was deferred at Dungannon Magistrates Court to allow him to attend an appointment with mental health services.

William George Glendinning, aged 51, from Keeran Braye, is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis, pregablin and alprazolam on November 24, 2023.

The court heard police carried out a search of the defendant’s address under the misuse of drugs act and found the items.

Prosecuting counsel said Glendinning told police they were his and later made a statement making a full admission to all the drugs.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that Glendinning had failed to engage with mental health services.

A defence lawyer explained he had been involved in a road accident eight days after his court appearance and had remained in hospital for two weeks.

The judge told Glendinning that he was adjourning his case until May 14 and he expected a note from Ballymena Mental Health Team indicating that he had kept his appointment.