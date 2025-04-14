District judge defers sentencing in case of Coalisland man facing drug charges
Before the court was Cory McNally, from The Millrace, who is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis and pregabalin on January 11 last year.
McNally is also charged with having no insurance and no driving licence on the same date.
The court heard the offences were detected when police stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant in the Armagh area.
Prosecuting counsel said a search of the vehicle uncovered 59.85 grams of cannabis in deal bags and a total of 21 pregabalin tablets.
District Judge Francis Rafferty asked McNally if the cannabis helped with the mental health issues he claims to have, and the defendant replied that it did.
The judge said he would defer sentencing until October 10, as recommended in the pre-sentence report.