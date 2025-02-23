District judge issues arrest warrant issued for Dungannon man facing motoring charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 09:22 BST

An arrest warrant was issued for a man who failed to attend Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer a motoring charge.

Nathan Francis Drake (28) from Blackwatertown Road, Dungannon, is accused of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol at The Square, Moy, on January 11.

A solicitor said Drake was to have attended at 10am.

District Judge Paul Copeland issued the bench warrant on being told by the court clerk that there was no response when he called Drake’s name in the court precincts.

