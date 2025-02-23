An arrest warrant was issued for a man who failed to attend Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to answer a motoring charge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Francis Drake (28) from Blackwatertown Road, Dungannon, is accused of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol at The Square, Moy, on January 11.

A solicitor said Drake was to have attended at 10am.

District Judge Paul Copeland issued the bench warrant on being told by the court clerk that there was no response when he called Drake’s name in the court precincts.