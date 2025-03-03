District judge orders pre-sentence report in case of Cookstown man on stalking charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:50 BST

A district judge has ordered a pre-sentence report in the case of a Cookstown man accused of stalking.

Nigel Talbot, aged 54, from Stewart Avenue in the town, is charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to stalking of a male between February 5 and March 14 last year.

A charge of harassment against Talbot was withdrawn by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until April 11 for a report

