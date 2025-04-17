District judge orders pre-sentence report in case of Dungannon man facing cocaine and cannabis charges
A 22-year-old Dungannon man has been in court on drug charges.
Harry McCann from Milltown Road, is charged with unlawfully possessing cocaine, and having the drug with intent to supply it to another.
He is also accused of possessing cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of both cannabis and cocaine.
The alleged offences happened between August 7 and October 5 last.
A defence lawyer suggested the court order a Probation report in the case.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the matter until May 29 for a report.