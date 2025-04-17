Dungannon Courthouse | Google

A 22-year-old Dungannon man has been in court on drug charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry McCann from Milltown Road, is charged with unlawfully possessing cocaine, and having the drug with intent to supply it to another.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of both cannabis and cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged offences happened between August 7 and October 5 last.

A defence lawyer suggested the court order a Probation report in the case.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the matter until May 29 for a report.