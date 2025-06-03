District judge orders report in case of man accused of driving while disqualified
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a motorist with a Coalisland address accused of driving while disqualified.
Tadas Stancelis, aged 44, from Clonabay in the town, is alleged to have committed the offence at Washingbay Road, Coalisland, on April 3 this year.
A defence lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that a report would be of benefit as the defendant has “a significant record”.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until July 9 for the report to be prepared.