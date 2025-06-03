District judge orders report in case of man accused of driving while disqualified

A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a motorist with a Coalisland address accused of driving while disqualified.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tadas Stancelis, aged 44, from Clonabay in the town, is alleged to have committed the offence at Washingbay Road, Coalisland, on April 3 this year.

A defence lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court that a report would be of benefit as the defendant has “a significant record”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until July 9 for the report to be prepared.