District judge rejects application for reporting restrictions in case of Kells man facing alleged 'decoy' child sex charge
Mark Mawhinney (33), of Steeple Road, is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication with a child' on June 30 this year.
A prosecutor told an earlier court it is a ‘decoy’ case.
The decoy was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the charge sheet before Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
At Thursday's court, a defence solicitor said she has obtained the defendant's GP notes and he has a "learning disability".
She added: "I think that is something that's going to need to be explored in the context of this particular offence".
The solicitor applied for a reporting restriction saying: "This man does have a learning disability and I would submit that he should therefore be afforded the same rights effectively as a child appearing before the court until the full extent of disability is established".
District Judge Alan White replied: "I am not imposing reporting restrictions".
The case has been adjourned to November 20.