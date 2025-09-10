District Judge tells Co Tyrone man he is giving him a final chance to stay out of trouble

A District Judge has told a Cookstown man that he was giving him a final chance to show the court he can stay out of trouble.

Curtis Burnside, aged 29, from Beechway, admitted charges of driving while disqualified, driving while having consumed excess alcohol, having no insurance, taking a vehicle without authority, and possessing cannabis.

Deferring sentence until March 11 next, Judge Francis Rafferty warned Burnside that he would be monitored by the police and he must remain drug free and commit no further offences.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol in Dungannon on March 29 when they stopped a vehicle at Feeneys Lane being driven by the defendant to check his details.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The lawyer said police noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor coming from the vehicle and the defendant could not produce his licence or insurance. Counsel said it transpired that he had been disqualified from driving on August 2022.

Burnside failed a preliminary specimen and subsequently provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 60 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Continuing, the lawyer said a search of Burnside uncovered 0.4 grams of cannabis. He told police that he had received permission from the owner to take the car, but the owner said permission had not been given.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton pleaded with the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Mr Patton explained the defendant was off drugs and trying to turn his life around. The judge imposed an interim driving disqualification.