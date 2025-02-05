A district judge has ordered a Co Tyrone man who threw a box containing eggs which spilled over his partner's hair and dressing gown, to carry out 200 hours of Community Service.

Liam Duffy, aged 24, from Mountjoy Road, Mountjoy, admitted charges of harassment and common assault arising out of incidents on June 23 and July 9 last year.

Judge Francis Rafferty told Duffy that his behaviour had been “a disgrace” and warned him that if he breached the order he would be back before the court and “he would not get Community Service”.

Prosecuting counsel said on June 23, police received a report from the injured party that in the early hours Duffy was in the back garden of her home banging on the window and shouting abuse.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said the injured party also reported that the defendant had previously driven passed the house shouting at her from the vehicle, and also shouted through the letterbox while her children were asleep upstairs.

Counsel said on July 9, the defendant had arrived at his ex-partner's house to speak to her and refused to leave, trying to gain access through a back window.

The lawyer said Duffy threw a box containing eggs which spilled on her hair, neck and dressing grown.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is in part-time employment on the family farm, and his mother sends £200 a month to the injured party’s children.

He said Duffy suffered from the conditions of anxiety and depression.

The lawyer added that in spite of his behaviour, the injured party had taken him back.