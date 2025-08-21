District judge tells man he should have walked away from incident with pub door staff in Moy
Andrej Spilko, aged 25, from Redford Park, Dungannon, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and common assault on January 25.
Sentencing Spilko to carry out 40 hours of Community Service, Judge Rafferty told the defendant he had a clear record and should have just walked away from the incident.
The court heard that at 10.30pm police were called to a report to two males fighting with door staff.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was being restrained on the ground.
He said that one of the staff had been “boxed” in the incident by both males who had been disorderly outside the bar.
A defence lawyer pointed out that the defendant is a responsible young man who has been caring for his grandmother.
He said he shouldn’t have got involved.