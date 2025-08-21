District judge tells man he should have walked away from incident with pub door staff in Moy

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 18:12 BST
A district judge has told a young man that he should have walked away from an incident in which a member of the door staff was injured outside a public house in the village of Moy.

Andrej Spilko, aged 25, from Redford Park, Dungannon, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and common assault on January 25.

Sentencing Spilko to carry out 40 hours of Community Service, Judge Rafferty told the defendant he had a clear record and should have just walked away from the incident.

The court heard that at 10.30pm police were called to a report to two males fighting with door staff.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI Worldplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was being restrained on the ground.

He said that one of the staff had been “boxed” in the incident by both males who had been disorderly outside the bar.

A defence lawyer pointed out that the defendant is a responsible young man who has been caring for his grandmother.

He said he shouldn’t have got involved.

