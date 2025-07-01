District judge tells roofer spotted kicking bus shelter in Moy that he had 'an expensive night out'

Police were called to what was described as a large scale fight in The Square, Moy, in the early hours of the morning, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Roofer Thomas McWilliams, aged 21, from Eccesville Road, Fintona, was fined a total of £500 with a £15 offender's levy on charges of attempted criminal damage of a bus shelter belonging to Translink, and disorderly behaviour.

Prosecuting counsel said police attended "a large scale fight" taking place in The Square area of the village at approximately 1.30am on February 2.

He said the defendant was identified standing at the Cenotaph with others singing ‘Up the Ra’ and other songs referring to that organisation before moving to the Armagh Road, where he stood in the carriageway blocking a lane of traffic and when one vehicle stopped, the one behind almost collided with it.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The prosecutor said McWilliams was later seen banging on and klcking the periplex of a bus shelter before being detained.

Counsel said the defendant was taken to Dungannon custody.

A defence lawyer said McWilliams would not accept some of the facts as outlined.

He explained the defendant had drink taken and had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

The lawyer said he has no previous convictions and was taking the matter “very seriously”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said it was a case of "when the drink is in the wit is out”.

Mr Rafferty told the defendant it would be an expensive night out.

He added there was nothing wrong with going out for the evening, but disorderly behaviour and causing annoyance to others will involve the law.