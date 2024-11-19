District Judge tells teenager who smashed window in Cookstown he had 'lost the run of himself'
Jordan Wright (19), from Empire Avenue, Dungannon, was fined a further £100 for possessing the Class B drug ketamine.
Ordering Wright to pay compensation of £950 in respect of the damage, District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked that the defendant had "lost the run of himself".
Proescuting counsel told the court that on March 29 last, police received a report about a broken window at Coagh Street in Cookstown and on arrival found that the defendant had been detained by members of the public.
The lawyer said officers suspected he was under the influence of drugs and found ten grams of a white powder which turned out to be ketamine.
Admitting the offences, a defence lawyer said he had the full amount of compensation to hand into court.