District judge warns man who claimed he was 'assaulted' by birds that he must not to report 'attacks by the animal kingdom' to the PSNI
David WIlliam Kerr, from Grogey Road in Brookeborough, was released on bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, May 30.
The court heard that the 43-year-old had contacted police earlier this week reporting that he had been assaulted by the birds while trying to get home.
A police officer said Kerr told police that the duck and two geese had blocked the road and when he got out of the car to chase them he had been attacked.
The officer said police informed him that animals did not carry out assaults on humans.
A defence lawyer said Kerr, who was a passenger in the car, had been nipped on the knee by a goose when he got out to chase them.
District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked the PSNI were under enough pressure with limited resources and warned Kerr not to be wasting police time.
He released him on £250 bail to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on June 23 on a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network between August 2023 and April this year.
Mr Rafferty made it a condition of bail that Kerr does not contact the the police 101 number "to report attacks by members of the animal kingdom", and in the case of a genuine emergency he uses the 999 number.
The judge also ordered him to make an appointment with his GP within seven days.