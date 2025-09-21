District judge warns man with Magherafelt address to have no contact with his neighbours
Ivars Kalnins, aged 39, from Garden Street in Magherafelt, faces charges of disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police on July 10 last.
A defence lawyer said Kalnins had been granted bail at a previous court but the police did not approve of the address.
He pointed out that the defendant has been in custody since the incident.
Outlining some of the facts of the case, a police officer said pfficers attended Garden Street in response to reports of Kalnins allegedly banging on doors and shouting “foreigners” and “immigrants” at neighbours.
She said that neighbours told police they had concerns about the defendant moving back to the Garden Street address.
The court heard none of the neighbours had made statements to the police about the incident.
District Judge Conor Heaney said the situation could be managed by bail conditions.
He released Kalnins on bail of £500 with condtions, including he has no contact by any means with his neighbours; does not consume alcohol and submits to alcohol and drugs tests if requested to do so by police.
The judge adjourned the case until November 5 to fix a date for a contest.
He also warned the defendant, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that if he breached any of the bail conditions he would be remanded back into custody.