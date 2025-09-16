Magherafelt swimming pool to close for nine weeks for refurbishment work

The swimming pool at Greenvale Leisure Centre in Magherafelt will temporarily close next month for nine weeks to allow essential refurbishment works to its viewing gallery.

Mid Ulster District Council said in a statement: “The swimming pool hall will close on Monday 13 October, reopening on Thursday 11 December, to allow essential works to be carried out to make the public viewing gallery safe for unsupervised public access.

“Individual and Household Members will be able to use swimming pools in Cookstown and Dungannon Leisure Centres during this time.

Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt, where the pool will be temporaily closed for refurbishments | NI World

“Customers registered on the Centre’s Swimming Lesson programme, along with any clubs and groups that have recurring pool bookings, will be contacted in advance of the works starting to confirm arrangements for the pausing of lessons, and alternate provision where possible, until the pool reopens.”

Mid Ulster Council is currently carrying out a seven-year capital programme at its leisure centres in the district.