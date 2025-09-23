District judge warns woman 'not to get behind the wheel' after imposing five-year disqualification

A district judge has warned a woman “not to get behind the wheel” as in “all likelihood” she would go to jail.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Crawford, aged 43, from Drumcor Road, Tempo, was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for two years, when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Crawford was also disqualified from driving for five years for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on May 26 last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Francis Rafferty told Crawford that regardless of the relationship she is in, she must not get behind the wheel or in all likelihood she would go to jail.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The court heard at 8.05pm at Main Street, Fivemiletown, police were made aware of an intoxicated lady staggering from a pink Fiat car.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival police found the defendant sitting in the car and the bonnet was warm to touch indicating that it had been driven.

The lawyer said Crawford failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested and taken to Dungannon, where she provided an evidential reading showing an alcohol reading of 131 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer explained that at the time of the incident Crawford had been in “a toxic relationship” which had now ended.

He said as a result of this she had also experienced difficulties with her own family.

The lawyer added the defendant needed help and support and pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence.

The judge also imposed a £150 fine with a £15 offender’s levy in respect of the insurance offence.