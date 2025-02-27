Mid Ulster District Council has successfully prosecuted a dog owner for multiple offences under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday, in relation to livestock attacking and worrying, marking the second time this individual has been taken to court for similar offences.

Following an investigation, legal proceedings were instigated by Mid Ulster District Council for offences of permitting a dog to stray, permitting a dog to be on land where livestock were present, being the keeper of a dog which worries or attacks livestock; and contravening of control conditions attached to a dog licence.

The court heard that the defendant’s dog reportedly left their property and worried and attacked livestock on neighboring land. These attacks resulted in significant distress to livestock and financial loss to the farmer.

Livestock worrying can have serious consequences, including injury, miscarriage in pregnant ewes, and in some cases, the death of the animal- sometimes days after the attack due to stress or injury.

The District Judge ordered the dog owner to pay £850 in fines, £182 towards Council legal costs, compensation of £500 to the livestock owner, and a £15 court order levy.

As lambing season is now underway, the Council is urging all dog owners to take responsibility for their pets and ensure that they are kept under control, particularly near farmland. Even a loose dog that does not physically attack livestock can cause severe distress, leading to devastating consequences for farmers and their animals.

Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Kyle Black is urging dog owners to be vigilant about where their dogs are at all times.

Cllr Black said: “Livestock worrying is a serious offence with real consequences, not only for farmers but also for dog owners who could face legal action, substantial fines and even the destruction of their dog. We strongly urge all dog owners to keep their pets secure and under control at all times, especially when near fields with livestock.”

Mid Ulster District Council will continue to take enforcement action where necessary to protect livestock and ensure responsible dog ownership throughout the district.