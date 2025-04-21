Dollingstown man pleads guilty to stealing drugs from a Lurgan pharmacy, Craigavon court hears
Brian Edward Quayle, from Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Three charges were put to Quayle. He is accused of entering a chemist in High Street, Lurgan as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage on February 15 this year.
He is also accused of unlawfully damaging a scanner belonging to Partridges Chemist in Lurgan’s High Street on the same date.
He faced a third charge of entering the dispensing area of Partridges Chemist as a trespasser and stealing prescribed drugs on the same date.
When asked how he responded to the charges, the defendant said he ‘pleaded guilty’.
Quayle’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny, said: “It’s a bizarre occurrence. There’s a relevant record and there are underlying mental health and physical issues.”
He suggest that the court and his client might benefit from a pre-sentence report.
The case was adjourned until May 28.