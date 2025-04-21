Dollingstown man pleads guilty to stealing drugs from a Lurgan pharmacy, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
A 53-year-old man has admitted to stealing drugs from a Co Armagh pharmacy.

Brian Edward Quayle, from Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Three charges were put to Quayle. He is accused of entering a chemist in High Street, Lurgan as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage on February 15 this year.

He is also accused of unlawfully damaging a scanner belonging to Partridges Chemist in Lurgan’s High Street on the same date.

He faced a third charge of entering the dispensing area of Partridges Chemist as a trespasser and stealing prescribed drugs on the same date.

When asked how he responded to the charges, the defendant said he ‘pleaded guilty’.

Quayle’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny, said: “It’s a bizarre occurrence. There’s a relevant record and there are underlying mental health and physical issues.”

He suggest that the court and his client might benefit from a pre-sentence report.

The case was adjourned until May 28.

