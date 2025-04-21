Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 53-year-old man has admitted to stealing drugs from a Co Armagh pharmacy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Edward Quayle, from Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

Three charges were put to Quayle. He is accused of entering a chemist in High Street, Lurgan as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage on February 15 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of unlawfully damaging a scanner belonging to Partridges Chemist in Lurgan’s High Street on the same date.

He faced a third charge of entering the dispensing area of Partridges Chemist as a trespasser and stealing prescribed drugs on the same date.

When asked how he responded to the charges, the defendant said he ‘pleaded guilty’.

Quayle’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny, said: “It’s a bizarre occurrence. There’s a relevant record and there are underlying mental health and physical issues.”

He suggest that the court and his client might benefit from a pre-sentence report.

The case was adjourned until May 28.