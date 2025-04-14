Rory McIlroy - massive celebrations in Lurgan as son of Co Armagh native wins the Masters in Augusta

By Carmel Robinson
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rory McIlroy, son of Lurgan native Rosie McIlroy, became only the sixth golfer ever to win all four major championships after scooping the Masters at Augusta last night.

It was a nail-biting finish against Englishman Justin Rose but after the final putt Rory sank to his knees, head in hands and sobbed – overwhelmed in the knowledge that he is the first European and only 6th person in history to win all four majors.

-

Read More
Signed Armagh GAA top and more up for grabs at raffle and quiz in aid of brain i...
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

-

At a press conference after he donned the famous Green Jacket, Rory said: “I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they're back at home in Northern Ireland. I can't wait to see them next week and celebrate this with them."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC he thanked is mum and dad. “I feel incredibly fortunate and grateful. My mum and dad, they saw potential in me. They did everything possible to help me try to fulfil that potential. This is as much theirs as it is mine. I wish they were here to celebrate with me but hopefully I will see them in a couple of days time.”

Rory’s mum, Rosaleen "Rosie" McDonald, is from the Taghnevan area of Lurgan and he has always kept close connections to the Co Armagh town.

Rory McIlroy pictured at home in Holywood with Dad, Gerry and Mum Rosie. Picture Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker. 26/2/2012 Rory plays in the final of the accenture World Match play. If he wins the tournament he becomes World Number 1.Rory McIlroy pictured at home in Holywood with Dad, Gerry and Mum Rosie. Picture Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker. 26/2/2012 Rory plays in the final of the accenture World Match play. If he wins the tournament he becomes World Number 1.
Rory McIlroy pictured at home in Holywood with Dad, Gerry and Mum Rosie. Picture Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker. 26/2/2012 Rory plays in the final of the accenture World Match play. If he wins the tournament he becomes World Number 1.

Both Rory’s parents, Rosie and Gerry McIlroy, who moved to Holywood, Co Down after they were married, worked extremely hard, often doing two jobs, to help their son get to tournaments and progress to the world champion golfer he is today.

Despite his meteoric success, Rory has never forgotten his roots and regularly donates to local charities including clubs and jerseys for raffles as well as funding from his foundation to various organisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lurgan Golf Club was packed last night as avid fans were glued to the TV watching Rory’s progress in Augusta.

Henry Jordan, 2025 Men’s Captain of Lurgan Golf Club said: “The atmosphere in our clubhouse yesterday evening was electric and it was a real privilege to witness Rory’s Grand Slam victory in the company of so many of our members.

"He has once again put Northern Ireland onto world stage and we are extremely proud of his achievement. Rory’s mother is originally from our own town of Lurgan and we are delighted that the family roots are still here with us as Rory’s cousins Daniel and Sean are both members of the club. Daniel, having only taken up the sport two years ago, has already managed to shave huge numbers off his handicap and is definitely one to watch out for in the future.”

Rory's uncle, Mickey McDonald, was also a keen sportsman who played Gaelic football for St Paul’s GAA Club and Armagh Seniors plus he played soccer for Glenavon and Cliftonville. A very keen golfer he was a former captain at Silverwood Golf Club and a huge fan of his nephew Rory.

Sadly Mickey died a few years ago. Rory, his wife and daughter sent a beautiful floral display for his funeral. No doubt Mickey would have been been extremely proud of Rory’s latest success.

Related topics:Rory McIlroyMasters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice