A car sales trader, accused of transferring hundreds of thousands worth of criminal property, has debts approaching £200,000, a Craigavon hears.

Glenn Hilary, aged 54, from Hall Road, Donaghcloney, faces 11 charges of transferring criminal property and a single charge of entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property. The charges involved monies totalling £231,976.53 and $746,954 Australian Dollars.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Hilary’s barrister Mr Patrick Taggart asked Craigavon Magistrates Court to adjourn the case as there is “an issue on all the charges”.

"I intend to make submissions on whether there is a case to answer,” said Mr Taggart, adding the Crown would need time to reply.

"If it takes three weeks to draft it – and they are voluminous papers – it would take two weeks at least to respond,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan. He adjourned the case for a contested submissions committal on August 13.

Mr Taggart applied for legal aid explaining that his client traded in car sales but his debts “are approaching £200,000”. This was granted.

No details of the case were shared in court, however the first charge accuses the defendant of entering into or becoming concerned with an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition of criminal property on dates between May 30, 2019 and August 26, 2022.

A second charge accuses Hilary of transferring £20,000 of criminal property, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, on dates between September 27 and 30, 2020.

He also faces a similar charge of transferring £33,306.53 of criminal property between October 14 and December 2, 2020 which was the proceed of a ‘fraudulently obtained transfer’.

A fourth charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £45,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between October 18 and November 12, 2020.

In the fifth charge he was similarly accused of transferring £5,950 of criminal property, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between November 3, 2021 and November 6, 2021.

Another charge accuses the defendant of transferring criminal property namely, £2,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account on December 16, 2021.

A seventh charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £5,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between March 10 and March 17, 2022.

And another charge accuses the defendant of a similar transferral of criminal property, namely £10,500, between December 6 and 30, 2020.

The ninth charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £10,200, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account, between December 20 and 23, 2020.

The defendant is further accused of transferring criminal property, namely $746,954 AUS Dollars which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained transfer to a bank account on dates between March 21, and May 4, 2022.

The 11th charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, £50,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained back loan between dates May 14 and June 5, 2020.

The final charge accuses Hilary of transferring criminal property, namely £50,000, which was the proceed of a fraudulently obtained back loan, between September 17 and December 31, 2020.