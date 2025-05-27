A 45-year-old man who is HIV-positive and is accused of ‘flicking’ blood towards police officers while being treated at Craigavon Area Hospital, has been refused bail again.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Graham Lewis McKee, aged 45, from Weaver Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

-

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Google

-

He is charged with hijacking, threats to kill, attempted hijacking, kidnapping, common assault, assault on police, using a vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and taking and driving away a vehicle without authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKee’s solicitor, Mr Jim Hillis, shared that the last bail application was on February 19 before Belfast High Court.

A PSNI officer said police opposed bail. He explained that on January 25, 2025, police were tasked to Craigavon Hospital amid claims the defendant was “causing a disruption”.

The officer said McKee had “forcibly removed a canula from his arm” and “began flicking blood at the police officers knowing he was HIV-positive”.

Soon after, police received a report of a hijacking in the hospital vicinity. A man claimed he was driving his silver VW Polo when he came across a person in the road “frantically waving his arms”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stopped to see if the man was OK. The police officer said: “The male walks up to the car and climbs into the passenger side of the car. He said to him ‘I have a gun. It’s either your life or the car’ and told the man to drive to Belfast.”

The man drove McKee to Carn Industrial Estate and got out. McKee drove off. The officer said McKee was “essentially on the run” before his arrest.

After questions from District Judge Michael Ranaghan, the officer said there is CCTV footage from Craigavon Hospital, plus various witnesses including police and hospital staff had provided statements.

The officer revealed police objected as McKee “is likely to fail to surrender to police”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added McKee has 54 previous convictions. “There’s also the issue of the threat of violence,” he added.

Regarding the blood incident, the officer said: “It would show a disregard for the health and wellbeing of others.”

There were also objections to a bail address which was McKee’s 81-year-old father’s home and at which a firearm is registered.

Mr Hillis said his client had suffered “delirium due to an existing infection” and is believed to have been in that state since these alleged offences occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hillis said: “Just to give Your Worship a flavour of some of the account he gave at interview, he said he had deliberately removed the canula to spill blood on the floor so that people would understand that he had been at the hospital and that when he was killed as a result of a joint police / paramilitary action – this is how far his mind had gone – that there would be proof he was there.”

The solicitor said McKee denied “flicking” blood. He added McKee’s brother lives at the father’s address to support him and wasn’t aware of a firearm issue.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I have a concern about this case. Mr McKee showed a complete disregard to the police and possibly others. The false imprisonment is particularly distressing and horrific for the driver.”

He refused bail and the case was adjourned until June 20.