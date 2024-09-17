Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Mercifully no one was killed” Craigavon court was told while dealing with the case against a woman who tried to overtake multiple vehicles and ended up in a crash.

Sylina Stepien, aged 45, from The Poplars, Donaghcloney, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with dangerous driving.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

No details surrounding the incident on the Lurgan Road, Dromore on October 21, 2021 were outlined to the court as the District Judge Michael Ranaghan dealt with the matter ‘on the papers’.

Stepien’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, said his client had previously pleaded guilty to careless driving.

District Judge Ranaghan said he noted the plea to careless driving was rejected by the Public Prosecution Service. He said there was "confusion” around this.

“The basis on which I convict Ms Stepien is her admissions in interview and those admissions amount to careless driving,” said the District Judge. He said he would be changing the charge from dangerous to careless driving and convicted the defendant of the latter charge.

Mr Halleron said his client is before the court with a clean record and a clean driving licence. She passed her test in this jurisdiction eleven and a half years ago and has been living here for 20 years. She has a 13-year-old daughter and works as a domestic cleaner in offices in Lisburn.

"This has had quite a considerable impact upon her. She had whiplash as a result of this collision. Mercifully no one was killed in this incident, no one was seriously injured although we accept there were injuries caused,” he said, adding she is very apologetic.”

"She accepts now that she should not have tried to take over that number of vehicles in the one go on that road. I would ask Your Worship to be as merciful as possible,” said Mr Halleron asking that the District Judge does not take her licence as she has a young daughter.

“It is high end careless driving,” said District Judge Ranaghan, adding that he would not disqualify her. He gave her nine penalty points plus a fine of £200 and the £15 Offender Levy.