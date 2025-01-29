Drink-driver told police he misjudged a corner and crashed near Magherafelt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink-driver who misjudged a corner and crashed on the outskirts of Magherafelt, has lost his licence for three years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diarmuid Logan, aged 28, from Gort Road, Coagh, was also fined a total of £700 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of driving while having consumed excess alcohol, having no insurance, careless driving, and having no licence.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that on May 5 last year at 4.45am, police received a report of a single-vehicle accident at Loves Road and on arrival spoke to the reporting person outside his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said there was a Ford Ranger vehicle lying in a ditch with heavy frontal damage, and there was also damage to fencing and a gateway.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police observed the defendant walking at the other side of the field and he approached officers and identified himself.

He said Logan provided a specimen showing an alcohol reading of 68 mcgs per 100 milliliters of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Counsel said the defendant was taken to Antrim custody suite, where he told police he had taken his father’s vehicle without permission and gone drinking in Magherafelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant claimed he had misjudged a corner and crashed.

A defence lawyer admitted Logan had made “a series of poor decisions that night”.

He explained Logan worked as a site manager for a construction company and would be living in London and using public transport.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous drink-driving conviction in 2022.