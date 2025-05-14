A Coalisland man has been fined and banned from the roads for 15 months after driving with both cocaine and cannabis in his system.

Charles Anthony Ward, 39, whose address was given as The Millrace, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit, possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and having a defective light on his vehicle.

The court heard that on December 29, 2024 at approximately 6pm police on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, observed a white Toyota van on the road with a defective light.

The police followed the van and noted the driving was slow and hesitant. The police activated the blue lights on their vehicle, however it was said that the van continued to drive on despite having the opportunity to stop.

The van eventually came to a stop on a corner leading into a housing estate. Police officers noted a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and stated that the defendant, who was driving, appeared dazed.

They carried out a search and the defendant handed over a small bag of cannabis. Officers also found a small wrap of white powder in the defendant’s pocket.

The defendant was arrested and a blood test showed he had cocaine and cannabis in his blood at the time.

During interview the defendant confirmed the drugs seized were cocaine and cannabis.

Defence told the court: “The readings were quite low amounts and he has met the manner with a guilty plea at an early stage.”

On the charge of driving whilst unfit, District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for 15 months. He also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of possession of a Class A drug, Mr Rafferty imposed a fine of £100. On the charge of possession of a Class B drug, Mr Rafferty imposed a fine of £75.

On the charge of having a defective light on his vehicle, Mr Rafferty imposed a fine of £50. He allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fines.