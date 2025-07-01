A Dromara woman has been fined and given penalty points after admitting she didn’t realise she wasn’t insured to drive her mother’s car.

Wannita Broome, 46, whose address was given as Dundrum Road, represented herself before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 26.

The court heard that on April 3, 2025 at 1.15pm, police stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant at Applegreen Services on the M1 motorway at Lisburn.

The defendant stated that the car belonged to her mother, who was a front seat passenger at the time, and they believed the defendant was insured to drive the vehicle.

The defendant said: “We were shocked when they told us we had no car insurance.

"I have my own car insurance. My mum and I both thought we had insurance.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points and imposed a fine of £60, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.