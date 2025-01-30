Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 29-year-old man produced a legal medicinal cannabis card to Craigavon Magistrates Court when he was being dealt with for possession of the Class B drug.

Kenneth Daniel Wiltshire, from Connellystown Road, Dromore, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Sunday, May 12 last year at around 7.40pm, police were contacted by a member of the public alerting them to ‘suspicious activity’ at the Halfway Road, Banbridge.

A prosecutor said police attended the address and spoke with the resident, who was the defendant. A strong smell of herbal cannabis was emanating from the dwelling, the court heard.

Wiltshire was arrested and during searches police located 28 grams of herbal cannabis in the living room and 78 grams of herbal cannabis mixed with tobacco in the bedroom. It was estimated there was 10 grams of herbal cannabis in the tobacco mix.

His solicitor said his client has a history of cannabis possession. However, he revealed that since June 2024 Wiltshire has been prescribed medicinal cannabis under supervision.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked the lawyer if there was any proof of this. He informed the court that Wiltshire now has a ‘card’ and a document was produced for the district judge.

The district judge said Wiltshire had ruled himself out of Community Service and Probation had said their supervision ‘wasn’t necessary’.

Wiltshire’s lawyer, suggesting a financial penalty, said: “This issue shouldn’t arise again.”

The district judge said: “Given that you are now on prescribed medical cannabis, I will deal with this by way of a fine.” Wiltshire was ordered to pay £500 plus the £15 offender levy.