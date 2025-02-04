A Dungannon man, who was caught speeding on the M1, has been praised by a Craigavon district judge for his ‘public spirit’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Stewart, aged 35, from Agharan Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding on the M1 at 91mph on October 29 last year.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Stewart’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said his client already has nine points on his licence and would be making an ‘exceptional hardship’ plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a bright man and owns his own business,” he said, adding Stewart was late for a business meeting.

The barrister said Stewart owns garage companies in Dungannon and Lurgan and said the knock-on effect of any points would potentially mean “the loss of his liberty to go between, not just his own business, but the mentor scheme he is involved with at the local regional college”.

"He went there and taught there for a while before setting up his own business,” said the barrister. “He doesn’t pick people off the street but wayward young men mostly are identified by a certain course and he invites, mostly men, into his mechanic business. They help out there for about six months. Quite often he is the transport for those young men from Portadown, Craigavon, Dungannon.”

"That will be lost for as long as he is off the road,” said the barrister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the defendant’s wife, who is a nutritionist, travels away for her work and they have a seven-week-old baby. “Once he is off the road, he will essentially be stranded without help,” said Mr Lunny.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he couldn’t avoid the reference from the South West College.

“The work you do, primarily geared towards under-privileged students, is excellent. People with that public spirit deserve as much leniency from the court as possible.

"You are going to get the maximum credit I can possibly give here today, Mr Stewart,” said the district judge. Referring again to the South West College reference, he said: “That sort of work is to be lauded by everybody. I think the court needs to take unusual action and I will do that today when it comes to the disqualification.”

He imposed a two-day driving ban and fined Stewart £150 plus the £15 offender levy.