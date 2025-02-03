Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson: Fundraiser set up to help family of Portadown man who tragically died following a 'terrifying' workplace accident

By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:31 BST
Days after the funeral of one of Portadown’s ‘big characters’, a fundraiser has been set up to help the young family of Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson.

Paddy, who was a roofer, died from his injuries at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital days after he was involved in an electrocution incident in Keady, Co Armagh.

Most Popular

-

placeholder image
Read More
Co Armagh firm flying high after landing major deal to supply 'the perfect seat'...
Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson, a father of 4 from Portadown, Co Armagh, who tragically died days after a workplace incident in Keady, Co Armagh.placeholder image
Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson, a father of 4 from Portadown, Co Armagh, who tragically died days after a workplace incident in Keady, Co Armagh.

-

A married man with four young children, Paddy was a highly regarded Portadown native who was an avid fan of his beloved Portadown FC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tributes flooded social media following news of his tragic death with many paying tribute to ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend and already it has raised almost £7k.

Organiser Simon Kelly said: “The family and friends of Paddy had the terrible job of laying him to rest after a terrifying workplace accident.

"Paddy was loved by everyone who knew him and has left a family behind including a beautiful wife and four kids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To help ease the burden of his loss I am trying to raise funds to help his family at this difficult time.”

Mr Richardson’s employer, David Jameson Roofing Services Ltd, said: “Thank you for your prayers for our colleague Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson but it is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Gareth has sadly passed away.

“Paddy was a great character, very pleasant, thoughtful and took great pride in his work. He would never pass you when out or at the football. Simply put, a gentleman!

“Our thoughts are with Gareth’s wife Sarah, his children, family and friends.”

Related topics:PortadownRichardsonRoyal Victoria HospitalBelfast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice