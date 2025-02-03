Days after the funeral of one of Portadown’s ‘big characters’, a fundraiser has been set up to help the young family of Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson.

Paddy, who was a roofer, died from his injuries at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital days after he was involved in an electrocution incident in Keady, Co Armagh.

Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson, a father of 4 from Portadown, Co Armagh, who tragically died days after a workplace incident in Keady, Co Armagh.

A married man with four young children, Paddy was a highly regarded Portadown native who was an avid fan of his beloved Portadown FC.

Tributes flooded social media following news of his tragic death with many paying tribute to ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend and already it has raised almost £7k.

Organiser Simon Kelly said: “The family and friends of Paddy had the terrible job of laying him to rest after a terrifying workplace accident.

"Paddy was loved by everyone who knew him and has left a family behind including a beautiful wife and four kids.

"To help ease the burden of his loss I am trying to raise funds to help his family at this difficult time.”

Mr Richardson’s employer, David Jameson Roofing Services Ltd, said: “Thank you for your prayers for our colleague Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson but it is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Gareth has sadly passed away.

“Paddy was a great character, very pleasant, thoughtful and took great pride in his work. He would never pass you when out or at the football. Simply put, a gentleman!

“Our thoughts are with Gareth’s wife Sarah, his children, family and friends.”