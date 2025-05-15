Dungannon man banned from the roads for having no insurance or driving licence

A man with an address in Dungannon has been banned from the roads after being caught without insurance or a valid driving licence.

Alexandro Carlos Da S Pereira, 22, whose address was given as Crannog Way, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 14, 2025 charged with using a vehicle without insurance, as well as a second charge of having no driving licence.

The court heard that on December 6, 2024, at approximately 11pm police on patrol observed a Ford Focus on Ballygawley Road in Dungannon.

Officers spoke with the driver and he told them he did not have a valid UK driving licence.

The defendant told the police that he had been living in Northern Ireland for four years. Checks also showed there was no insurance policy for the vehicle.

When the defendant failed to produce the relevant documents to the police, he was cautioned and charged with the offences before the court.

Defence told the court: “He accepts he had no insurance. He purchased the vehicle an hour or two before the incident. The vehicle has since been destroyed.”

On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.

Mr Rafferty also imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for one month.

Mr Rafferty also imposed a fine of £50 and allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay the fines.