A Dungannon man who cut off the electric supply to an apartment in the depths of winter leaving a mother and her young children without heat and unable to cook, has been jailed for seven months at the local magistrates’ court.

Sentencing Paul Brendan Sean Holland, aged 51, of Drumcoo Green, on a charge of breaching a restraining order on January 11, District Judge Francis Raffety described his behaviour as cruel and wicked.

Holland was released on bail of £400 pending an appeal against the sentence.

The court heard the injured party told police that the electric had been cut to her apartment which was located above the defendant's flat.

Prosecuting counsel said the family had no heat and were unable to cook.

The lawyer said police observed the injured party and her three children, all under 18 years, were wearing multi-layers of clothes due to the cold.

Police then called with Holland, who still had power, and noted the door of the fuse box open and the fuse providing power to the injured party's accommodation had been removed and was sitting on top.

The defendant had then moved to close the box in an attempt to conceal what he had done.

The prosecutor said he was subject of a restraining order barring him from intimidating, harassing and pestering the injured party.

A defence lawyer said Holland had behaved disgracefully and realised the impact of what he had done to the injured party and her young children in the depths of winter.

Judge Rafferty remarked that Holland had said he only intended to turn the electric off for an hour but fell asleep.