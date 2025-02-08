A Co Tyrone man described by a district judge as “a menace and danger on the roads”, has been disqualified from driving for five years at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Niall Loughran from Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, was also given a five-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and fined a total of £1,000 with a £15 offender’s levy on charges of driving while disqualified, driving while having consumed excess alcohol, having no insurance, and failing to provide a specimen on September 29 last.

District Judge Francis Rafferty told Loughran that his defence counsel had persuaded him not to send him to jail. “This is your last chance,” he warned.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The court heard police on patrol at Main Road, Moygashel, at approximately 1.30am, observed a car being driven very slowly and noticed it on numerous occasions swerving across the central white line.

Prosecuting counsel said police using lights and siren stopped the vehicle and on speaking to Loughran noticed that his eyes were glazed.

The lawyer said checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and he failed to provide a preliminary specimen.

While in police custody, he provided a specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 99 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant, a plumber and digger driver, has three convictions for drink-driving and one for driving while disqualified.

He said Loughran was “a young man who has a lot going for him”, but alcohol is his nemesis.

The lawyer asked the court to defer sentence, so that he could show he was receiving assistance.