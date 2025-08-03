Dunmurry drug dealer warned he will go to prison if he gets in trouble again

A Dunmurry man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to a number of drugs-related charges.

Nathan Duffy, 29, whose address was given as Colinmill, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply.

He was further charged with possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

The court heard that on March 17, 2023 at 10.45pm police stopped a vehicle a Kingsway in Dunmurry. After speaking with the defendant, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, the police carried out a search and found five small bags of white powder in the waistband of the defendant’s trousers.

During the search the police also found 0.5g of cannabis, £900 in cash, and 34 deal bags in the glove box of the vehicle. The defendant was arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite.

A further search was carried out and white powder was found in the defendant’s trouser pocket. Tests showed that the drugs found in the defendant’s possession were cocaine and cannabis.

During interview the defendant stated that the money was from food delivery and not from drug dealing.

However, the police cyber crime unit found messages on his phone which indicated he was involved in drug dealing in the Lisburn and West Belfast area for financial gain.

Defence told the court the defendant “started taking drugs and that spiralled.” He continued: “He was put out of the family home. He had been sofa surfing and living in his car.

"He was dealing to fund his own habit, which was out of control. He understands the impact of his actions.”

The court was told the defendant intends to leave Northern Ireland to start a new life in Spain, as soon as possible.

"He has managed to draw a line under this period of his life. It has been a catalyst for change,” Defence continued.

"This was the bottom rung of a ladder he hit. He wants to draw a line under the negative influences which led to this.”

On the charge of possessing drugs with intent to supply, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a five month prison sentence.

On the charge of possession of a Class A drug, Ms Watters imposed a five month prison sentence and on the charge of possession of a Class B drug she imposed a sentence of two months.

On the charge of possession of criminal property, Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of five months. All of the sentences were suspended for a period of two years. Ms Watters also issued an order for the destruction of drugs.

She further ordered that the money which was seized during the investigation be donated to Drug and Alcohol Intervention Service for Youth (DAISY) project.

During sentencing Ms Watters commented: “I think dealing drugs is pretty grim because it ruins lives. I see so many people’s lives absolutely devastated by drugs through this court process.”

Ms Watters concluded by warning the defendant: “If you are back in front of me for anything like this again you will be going to prison. You should regard yourself as lucky.”