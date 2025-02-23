A Lisburn judge has deferred sentencing in the case of a Dunmurry man who faced three charges of criminal damage.

Kevin Gerard Mervyn, 33, whose address was given as Old Colin, Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20.

The court heard that the defendant had been charged with damaging a number of items belonging to family members, including an Xbox, kitchen bin, and a wall, during an incident on November 6, 2023.

After being arrested it was reported that he was seen spitting in the police vehicle. He was subsequently charged with a further offence of criminal damage in relation to the PSNI car.

Defence told the court: “This offending, and other offending, happened when he was under the influence of alcohol.

"He has made apologies and put everything right. He accepts he doesn’t remember a lot of it because of the alcohol and he has made amends.”

During sentencing, District Court Judge Rosie Watters said: “There is no excuse for his behaviour.

"The probation service have said that he is not suitable for probation. I don’t think he had the motivation.

"He was on bail for appeal when he committed these offences.”

Ms Watters told the defendant she would defer sentence in the case for six months.

She warned the defendant: “If you get yourself into more trouble or I get a bad report, I will send you to prison. If you stay out of trouble I will find another way of dealing with you.”

The case was deferred until August 21, 2025.