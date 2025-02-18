South Eastern Trust reveals plans for its first ever Trust wide careers fair

The South Eastern Trust is preparing to hold its first ever Careers Fair on Saturday March 1, 2025 from 10am-2pm.

It will be a chance to discover the varied and fulfilling range of careers available across the South Eastern Trust, all under one roof.

The huge Careers Fair at the Ulster Hospital's Trust Headquarters, is open to anyone who is either starting out on their career journey, considering a change of direction or a new challenge.

Everyone is welcome on the day to meet the dedicated teams, who carry out a range of roles including clinical, support services, administration, nursing, IT, catering, finance and social care, to name but just a few.

The South Eastern Trust will be holding a careers day at the Trust Headquarters on March 1. Pic credit; SEHSCT

Staff will also be on hand on the day to advise, guide and answer any questions you may have as you browse the diverse careers that are available in the South Eastern Trust.

If you find a job which you would like to apply for, an ICT suite will be also be available so you can fill out your application form on the spot, with experts on hand to help you navigate and understand the application process.

The Trust's dedicated Health and Wellbeing teams, together with union representatives will also be present on March 1.

The Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth said: "The Careers Fair is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for everyone.

"You will be able to see for yourself the huge variety of careers available throughout the Trust.

"It is the first time we have held a Trust-wide Careers Fair, so it is a great chance to see what is on offer, both in our hospitals and in the community.

" Anyone attending will also benefit from our expert teams who will be able to help with any queries you may have - and it's all happening in one place.

"We are a large Trust where our staff can flourish, but it is also small enough that you will feel part of a family." Free parking will be offered to all attending on the day and a BSL/ISL interpreter will be available from 10am - 2pm.