A Dunmurry teenager has been banned from the roads for three months after he drove a vehicle, said to be in a dangerous condition, without insurance.

Jamie Campbell, 19, whose address was given as Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that on May 21, 2025 police in the vicinity of the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry observed a vehicle and asked the driver for his driving documentation, including licence and insurance.

The defendant said he did have insurance, however checks showed this was not the case.

The vehicle was checked and found to be in “an extremely poor condition and not fit to be on a public road”.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had just bought the vehicle and was on the way to the mechanic when he was stopped by the police.

He continued: “He was waiting to see if the car could be repaired before he insured it.

"He works as a driver and he needs his licence. Even points on his licence would make him ineligible for work.”

On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of the vehicle being in a dangerous condition, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150.

The defendant was given 12 weeks to pay the fines.