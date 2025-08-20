Dunmurry man drove a vehicle said to be not fit to be on the road and without insurance, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A Dunmurry teenager has been banned from the roads for three months after he drove a vehicle, said to be in a dangerous condition, without insurance.

Jamie Campbell, 19, whose address was given as Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Most Popular

The court heard that on May 21, 2025 police in the vicinity of the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry observed a vehicle and asked the driver for his driving documentation, including licence and insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant said he did have insurance, however checks showed this was not the case.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The vehicle was checked and found to be in “an extremely poor condition and not fit to be on a public road”.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had just bought the vehicle and was on the way to the mechanic when he was stopped by the police.

He continued: “He was waiting to see if the car could be repaired before he insured it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He works as a driver and he needs his licence. Even points on his licence would make him ineligible for work.”

placeholder image
Read More
Motorists warned of road closure in Moira to allow the construction of the new p...

On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of the vehicle being in a dangerous condition, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150.

The defendant was given 12 weeks to pay the fines.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice