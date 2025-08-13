Motorists warned of road closure in Moira to allow the construction of the new park and ride facility
To facilitate this essential development, a temporary road closure will be in place on Station Road, Moira, from Monday, August 18, 2025, for approximately 12 weeks. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.
While road access will be affected, train services will continue to operate as normal throughout the construction period, ensuring uninterrupted public transport for passengers.
Aidan Stott, Programme Manager at Translink, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journey.
"We would like to thank passengers and local residents for their patience as we deliver this important project.
"Once complete, the new Park and Ride will make it easier and more convenient for people to choose public transport — helping to reduce congestion and support more sustainable travel.”
Key features of the new Moira Park and Ride facility include:
489 free, safe, and secure car parking spaces
Covered cycle shelters and improved pedestrian routes
CCTV, energy-efficient floodlighting, and security fencing
Enhanced drop-off zones and better integration with the local streetscape
Environmentally sensitive design supporting biodiversity and sustainability
The project was officially launched by Minister Kimmins on June 26, with FP McCann appointed as principal contractor.
Completion is expected by early summer 2026.
Current users of Moira Train Station and the existing Park and Ride will not be affected, and all train services will continue to run as normal during the works.