Nine tonne flood gate installed at Hilden

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:44 BST
Flood risk management work on the River Lagan has taken another important step forward with the installation of a nine-tonne flood gate at Hilden near Lisburn.

This is part of refurbishment work costing £1million at the Hilden River control structure.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “The installation of this refurbished gate at Hilden improves flood protection for areas of South Belfast. At 10 metres wide and weighing almost nine tonnes, this structure will perform a key role in regulating water levels on the River Lagan, particularly at times of heavy rainfall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The refurbishment work will also improve the operation and safety of these control structures and is essential to help manage flood risk for the people of South Belfast.

Minister Kimmins is pictured at the recently installed flood gate on the River Lagan at Hilden with DFI Rivers engineers Mark Scott and Owen McGivern. Pic credit: DfIplaceholder image
Minister Kimmins is pictured at the recently installed flood gate on the River Lagan at Hilden with DFI Rivers engineers Mark Scott and Owen McGivern. Pic credit: DfI
placeholder image
Read More
Dunmurry residents express ‘frustration’ over road safety in the area

“Adapting to climate is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future.

"While we cannot prevent all flooding from happening, we can reduce the impacts with appropriate infrastructure improvements and development.

"Schemes like this are a tangible way of delivering on that vision.”

Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice