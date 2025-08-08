Nine tonne flood gate installed at Hilden

Flood risk management work on the River Lagan has taken another important step forward with the installation of a nine-tonne flood gate at Hilden near Lisburn.

This is part of refurbishment work costing £1million at the Hilden River control structure.

Minister Liz Kimmins said: “The installation of this refurbished gate at Hilden improves flood protection for areas of South Belfast. At 10 metres wide and weighing almost nine tonnes, this structure will perform a key role in regulating water levels on the River Lagan, particularly at times of heavy rainfall.

"The refurbishment work will also improve the operation and safety of these control structures and is essential to help manage flood risk for the people of South Belfast.

Minister Kimmins is pictured at the recently installed flood gate on the River Lagan at Hilden with DFI Rivers engineers Mark Scott and Owen McGivern. Pic credit: DfI

“Adapting to climate is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future.

"While we cannot prevent all flooding from happening, we can reduce the impacts with appropriate infrastructure improvements and development.

"Schemes like this are a tangible way of delivering on that vision.”