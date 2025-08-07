Dunmurry residents express ‘frustration’ over road safety in the area
Some of the concerns raised include unsafe crossing at locations such as Christ the Redeemer Church and Dunmurry train station, and dangerous exits at Sunnymede and Areema estates due to cars speeding.
People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins stated: “A public meeting was set up after a number of concerns were raised with us about road safety in the area.
“There was a lot of anger in the room about a lack of road safety measures.
"There was also frustration amongst constituents that the Department for Infrastructure failed to send a representative to listen to people’s concerns, citing budget pressures as the reason.
“This is simply not good enough.”
MLA Gerry Carroll said he would be writing to the Infrastructure Minister “requesting that he meets with a deputation of residents as soon as possible to identify solutions.”
