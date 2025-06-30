A judge has called for a pre-sentence report after refusing to believe that everything is a “bed of roses” now for a defendant charged with motoring and drug offences.

Jude Walsh, aged 22, whose address was given as Cloona Manor in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with aggravated vehicle taking and causing damage to the vehicle, having no insurance, possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, possession of a Class A drug namely cocaine, failing to report an injury accident, failing to remain at an accident, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop at an accident, and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on October 8, 2023 just after 7am, police received a report of an accident at Sycamore Road in Dunmurry,

On arrival they found a Seat Leon which had left the road and collided with a tree.

Officers located the defendant a short distance away, covered in mud.

He refused to provide a breath specimen and it was reported that a small bag, which was said to contain cocaine and cannabis, was found on his person.

The court was told that the defendant’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and footwell air bag.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a fractured arm.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was pleading guilty to the charges before the court and that he waived his right to a pre-sentence report.

She said: “He is a 22 year old man with a number of convictions against him.

"He advises that at the time he was suffering from drug and alcohol problems. He has sought help through the Lisburn White House Community Support Programme and has been clean for seven months.

"He says he has more stability in his life now.”

Interrupting the defence lawyer, District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “I don’t believe any of that”.

He continued: “For a defendant to rock up to court and say that everything is a bed of roses, I don’t accept that.

"I will order a pre-sentence report and if he refuses to turn up to probation then consequences will flow from that."

Mr Rafferty adjourned the case until August 7 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.