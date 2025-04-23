Dunmurry man swung a mop at a woman and hit her on the nose, Lisburn court hears
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michael Finbar Connor Morgan, 33, whose address was given as Kilwee Lane in Dunmurry appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 17, via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, charged with common assault, contrary to section 42 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
The court heard that on December 12, 2024 at 9.30am, police received a report from a woman who was approached by a male as he left her neighbour’s house.
She asked what he was doing and it was stated that he became aggressive, swung a mop and hit her nose, although no injury was caused.
During interview, the defendant denied the charge.
Defence told the court the defendant was currently in Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing on a separate charge.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months.
Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £25.