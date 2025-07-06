Ecstasy and 'laughing gas' found in a Lurgan teenager's bedroom were part of his 'party lifestyle', Craigavon court hears
Andrew Massey, aged 19, from Ardboe Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court pleading guilty to possessing the Class A drug ecstasy and the Class C drug nitrous oxide also known as ‘laughing gas’.
The court heard police attended Ardboe Drive, Lurgan on June 5 this year and during a search of the defendant’s bedroom they found two pink tablets suspected to be Class A drugs in the defendant’s safe. They also discovered seven cannisters of nitrous oxide – a Class C drug – in his wardrobe.
Barrister Mr David McKeown said his client was “very foolish” to have these “party drugs” for a “party lifestyle he had been living”.
"This is a wake up call,” the lawyer said.
The barrister said that while his client does have a record, these are the first drug offences and he realises if “he goes down this path he is going to find himself in serious trouble”.
“There is a large amount of the Class C but it is endemic of that party lifestyle. I think he realises he is going to have to change his ways,” said the barrister.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan, when told the defendant wasn’t working, said: “Maybe that’s what he should think about doing instead of engaging in a party lifestyle”.
He said he would deal with the Class C with a higher fine given the number involved and the “dangers it presents” and fined Massey £200. He fined him £150 for the Class A plus the £15 offender levy.