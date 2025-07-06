Ecstasy and laughing gas, found in a Lurgan teenager’s bedroom, were part of his ‘party lifestyle’ a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Massey, aged 19, from Ardboe Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court pleading guilty to possessing the Class A drug ecstasy and the Class C drug nitrous oxide also known as ‘laughing gas’.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard police attended Ardboe Drive, Lurgan on June 5 this year and during a search of the defendant’s bedroom they found two pink tablets suspected to be Class A drugs in the defendant’s safe. They also discovered seven cannisters of nitrous oxide – a Class C drug – in his wardrobe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Mr David McKeown said his client was “very foolish” to have these “party drugs” for a “party lifestyle he had been living”.

"This is a wake up call,” the lawyer said.

The barrister said that while his client does have a record, these are the first drug offences and he realises if “he goes down this path he is going to find himself in serious trouble”.

“There is a large amount of the Class C but it is endemic of that party lifestyle. I think he realises he is going to have to change his ways,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan, when told the defendant wasn’t working, said: “Maybe that’s what he should think about doing instead of engaging in a party lifestyle”.

He said he would deal with the Class C with a higher fine given the number involved and the “dangers it presents” and fined Massey £200. He fined him £150 for the Class A plus the £15 offender levy.