Electrician caught driving at 106mph on Glenshane Road is warned to 'keep his speed down'
Stephen McElhinney (30), of Drummond Manor, Limavady, was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points arising out of the offence.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said McElhinney’s licence was essential for his work.
"He needs to keep his speed down in future,” she remarked. “There have been many accidents on this road caused by people driving at speeds that are not safe.”
Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on October 13 last between Maghera and Castledawson, which has a 60mph speed limit.
Defence solicitor Peter Jack said the defendant was in the overtaking lane, it was a Sunday, it was quiet and the weather was fine, but he did not offer this as an excuse.
Mr Jack said McElhinney was “very foolhardy”, as he drove 20,000 miles a year in the course of work.