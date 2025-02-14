Electrician caught driving at 106mph on Glenshane Road is warned to 'keep his speed down'

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
An electrician who was caught doing 106mph on the A6 Glenshane Road near Maghera has escaped a driving disqualification at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Stephen McElhinney (30), of Drummond Manor, Limavady, was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points arising out of the offence.

Most Popular

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said McElhinney’s licence was essential for his work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Stress is main cause of absence in Northern Health Trust, board told
Glenshane Road, Maghera. Credit: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Glenshane Road, Maghera. Credit: Google Maps

"He needs to keep his speed down in future,” she remarked. “There have been many accidents on this road caused by people driving at speeds that are not safe.”

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made on October 13 last between Maghera and Castledawson, which has a 60mph speed limit.

Defence solicitor Peter Jack said the defendant was in the overtaking lane, it was a Sunday, it was quiet and the weather was fine, but he did not offer this as an excuse.

Mr Jack said McElhinney was “very foolhardy”, as he drove 20,000 miles a year in the course of work.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice