Stress is the main cause of absence among staff in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, board members have been told.

Speaking at a recent meeting in Antrim Hospital, Jacqui Reid, director of human resources, reported an overall absence rate, of 7.45 per cent on November 30, below the current target of 7.5 per cent.

Flu, she said, accounts for the highest rate of short-term absence, adding that there is “an ongoing campaign around vaccinations”.

She went on to say there are 58 absence hearings ongoing at present, nine hearings pending and 23 ill-health retirements.

“I am very conscious of the stress our staff have been under over the last number of months and fatigue. We will watch this closely over the next couple of months,” the director added.

She acknowledged the “layers of stress” staff have been experiencing. However, she indicated the staff vacancy rate has “not really changed” in the last year.

She noted that one quarter of female staff are over 50 years. “We will really focus on menopause going forward,” she added.

“Staff safety is a massive focus for us in the incoming year. We have launched our managing violence and aggression tool kit,” she noted.

This is aimed at equipping managers with a dedicated resource to support team members and colleagues who have been impacted by violence and aggression in the course of their duties.

“There will also be a massive focus on health and well-being which would help to manage our attendance going forward,” Jacqui continued.

She also indicated the National Living Wage will be paid to band one and two staff from April 1 with ten per cent of staff earning below this level at present.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter