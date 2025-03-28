Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former soldier, who was ‘self-medicating’, is told to stay away from drugs after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis.

Keith McKeown, aged 52, from an address in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor revealed police searched McKeown’s house on foot of a warrant on January 30 this year. Police found two grams of cocaine and five grams of herbal cannabis.

Solicitor Mr John McCamley said his client was at his family home. “There are more than him lives there. The cocaine was found behind a bed and the cannabis was found on a bedside cabinet. He didn't have to hold his hands up.”

The solicitor said: “He is someone who has a military record through the Troubles. He has some mental health issues and has been to different stakeholders in dealing with it - Combat Stress and people like that.

"He took to self-medicating. That’s what led to the other conviction in 2022,” said Mr McCamley, adding that McKeown has since suffered a serious illness for which he was hospitalised.

"He then went onto an antibiotic which subsequently resulted in suicidal ideations and psychosis. That has led him back towards the drugs again and self-medication,” he said, adding the defendant is now receiving help again and getting professional support.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I hear you are from a military background. Those who put themselves in the way of harm for others’ benefit I think deserve additional credit.”

For possession of the Class B drug cannabis, the defendant was fined £100 and for the Class A drug cocaine he was fined £150 and ordered to pay the £15 offender levy.