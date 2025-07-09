Factory worker spotted driving slowly and crossing the central line in Dungannon 'made a mistake'

A factory worker spotted driving slowly and crossing the central line in Dungannon town centre, has lost his licence for 12 months at the local magistrates’ court

Tito Manuel De Jesus Madeira, aged 24, from Donaghmore Road, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink, having no insurance, failing to stop for police, and having no driving licence.

The court heard on June 1, police were travelling on the Donaghmore Road when they observed a car driving slowly and crossing the central line as it headed in the direction of Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle continued along Anne Street and Sloan Street in the direction of Beech Valley.

The lawyer said police tried to signal the defendant to stop, but he looked at police and kept driving.

He said at Beech Valley they spoke to the defendant who appeared confused and his speech was slurred.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and checks showed that he had no insurance. He was arrested and made no response.

He later provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol count of 38 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant “made a mistake” and had entered a plea at the first opportunity.

He said he has been living in Northern Ireland for three years and has a four-month-old child.

District Judge Francis Rafferty allowed the defendant 26 weeks to pay the fines.