Father facing Craigavon Crown Court trial over decade of child sexual abuse and cruelty
Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court, the 43-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified to protect the identities of his alleged victims, confirmed that he was aware of the charges against him.
Accused of a total of 42 charges, alleged to have been committed against three complainants between September 23, 2009 and September 18, 2019, the defendant is charged with:
- Six counts of causing a child under 13 to watch a third person engaging in sexual activity
- 14 counts of inciting or causing a child to engage in a sexual activity
- Six counts of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child
- 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
- Five counts of child cruelty
- One count of sexual communication with a child
During a brief preliminary enquiry, the legal step for a criminal case to be returned to the Crown Court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted to the court there was a prima facie case against the defendant.
Defence counsel Bobbie Rae conceded there was a case to answer, while the defendant himself declined to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his own behalf.
Freeing the defendant on continuing bail and extending legal aid to allow for a senior barrister to be instructed, District Judge Michael Ranaghan returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court with the arraignment scheduled to be heard on October 9.