Fifty-nine-year-old Tyrone man behaved 'like a lovestruck teenager' says District Judge
Before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was 59-year-old Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for harassment.
The court heard McGeary had sent his former partner 20 text messages, made eight phone calls and arrived at her address "in the dead of night" between August 6-10 last.
Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered stress as a result. None of the message were replied to and the calls went unanswered.
He said the defendant was attempting to rekindle the relationship.
A defence lawyer stressed McGeary had not meant to cause any harm or distress.
He said he should have known better and kept away when the calls went unanswered.
Judge Rafferty told McGeary he had behaved disgracefully and it was “all about you and not what the injured party thinks”.