Fifty-nine-year-old Tyrone man behaved 'like a lovestruck teenager' says District Judge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2025, 15:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A District Judge has told a Tyrone man that he had "behaved like a lovestruck teenager" in trying to rekindle a relationship.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was 59-year-old Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for harassment.

The court heard McGeary had sent his former partner 20 text messages, made eight phone calls and arrived at her address "in the dead of night" between August 6-10 last.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered stress as a result. None of the message were replied to and the calls went unanswered.

Dungannon Courthouse | National WorldDungannon Courthouse | National World
Dungannon Courthouse | National World
Read More
Rusting coins in famous Causeway stones are causing a 'Giant' issue

He said the defendant was attempting to rekindle the relationship.

A defence lawyer stressed McGeary had not meant to cause any harm or distress.

He said he should have known better and kept away when the calls went unanswered.

Judge Rafferty told McGeary he had behaved disgracefully and it was “all about you and not what the injured party thinks”.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice