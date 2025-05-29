A District Judge has told a Tyrone man that he had "behaved like a lovestruck teenager" in trying to rekindle a relationship.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was 59-year-old Eugene Gerald Peter McGeary from Ballylurgan Road, Fivemiletown, who was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for harassment.

The court heard McGeary had sent his former partner 20 text messages, made eight phone calls and arrived at her address "in the dead of night" between August 6-10 last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered stress as a result. None of the message were replied to and the calls went unanswered.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

He said the defendant was attempting to rekindle the relationship.

A defence lawyer stressed McGeary had not meant to cause any harm or distress.

He said he should have known better and kept away when the calls went unanswered.

Judge Rafferty told McGeary he had behaved disgracefully and it was “all about you and not what the injured party thinks”.